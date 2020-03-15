Këshillat e Anxhelës për filmat që mund të shihni gjatë karantinës

Ditët e izolimit nuk janë fort të lehta për t’u kaluar në shtëpi. Filma ka plot, aq sa nuk di ç’të zgjedhësh.

Ne ju këshillojmë të shmangni filmat me karantina apo pandemi, që mund t’ju ngjallin emocione të padëshiruara, për sa kohë që ky është një realitet që po e përjetoni vetë dhe prej nga duhet të shpengoni vëmendjen.

Filma me enigma, që të vinin pak trurin në punë, ndërsa përpiqeni të zbuloni kush, si, pse dhe çfarë: Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Murder on the Orient Express, Knives Out, The Girl on the Train, National Treasure, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Usual Suspects, The Da Vinci Code, Angels and Demons, Memento, Fight Club.

Maratonat e filmave me seri që kurrë s’keni kohë të shtroheni t’i shihni: The Lord of the Rings; Harry Potter; Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Godfather, Fantastic Beasts, Fast and Furious, Ocean’s, The Matrix, James Bond, Bridget Jones, Marvel e DC Comics, që të mos thoni më “këtë s’e kam parë akoma”.

Filmat klasikë, që ke dashur gjithmonë t’i shohësh: Gone with the Wind, Casablanca, To Kill a Mockingbird, Chinatown, Citizen Kane, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, 12 Angry Men, Raise the Red Lantern, Rashomon, Dr. Strangelove, Once Upon a Time in America, The Great Dictator, Mrs. Miniver, On the Waterfront, Singin’ in the Rain, Rebel without a Cause, West Side Story, The Sound of Music, The Graduate, Dances with Wolves, Zorba the Greek, A Touch of Spice, There Will Be Blood, Some like it hot, The Seventh Seal, Vertigo, The sound of music, 2001: a Space Odyssey, Hair, The Doors.

Filma që nuk të mërziten kollaj: The Big Lebowski, Payback, Hail Caesar, The lover, The Best Offer, Dead Poets Society, The 5th Element, Before Sunrise, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Léon: The Professional, Notting Hill, Amadeus, Amélie, Forrest Gump, Whiplash, The Green Book, Interstellar, Eyes Wide Shut, Wolf of Wall Street, Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, Scent of a Woman, Gods of Egypt, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Antonia’s line, House of Flying Daggers, Slumdog Millionaire, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Chocolat, Mama Mia 1 & 2, 100 Foot Journey, Coco, 4 Weddings and a Funeral, Darkest Hour, Like Water for Chocolate, Dangerous Beauty, Annie Hall, The Physician.

Filma distopikë që të tregojnë se ajo që po jeton është më pak se të tjerë skenarë të frikshëm: Her, The Road, The Lobster, V for Vendeta, A Clockwork Orange, Mad Max, Wall-E, I Robot, Isle of Dogs, Maze Runner, Mortal Engines, Ready Player One, Z for Zachariah, Snowpiercer, Waterworld.

Filmat më të mirë italianë: La Grande Bellezza; Mediterraneo, La Vita e Bella, Malena, I vitelloni, La Dolce Vita; Youth; Matrimonio all’italiana, Divorzio all’italiana, Cinema Paradiso, Ladri di biciclette, Il Postino, Lui è peggio di me, Il bisbetico domato, Il divo, Rocco e i suoi fratelli, Qualunquemente.

Nëse sikletin e vetizolimit jua nxjerr dhuna: Scarface, Taxi Driver, City of God, Full Metal Jacket, Casino, The Untouchables, Natural Born Killers, Reservoir Dogs, No Country for Old Men, Pulp Fiction, Goodfellas, Kill Bill Vol 1 & 2, Inglorious Basterds.

Nëse doni filma të pazakontë: Passion of Christ, Constantine, Sex and Lucia, Jamon Jamon, All About My Mother, The Counselor, Being John Malkovich, Thank you for smoking, Stigmata, Monty Python’s Life of Brian, 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, Death at a Funeral, Mother, The Favorite, Nymphomaniac, filmat e Tarkovskit.

Burime ku mund të shihni filma: Netflix apo PopCorn.

Këshillohet të shihni çdo komedi të mundshme amerikane, italiane, greke, turke, po edhe kineze, për sa kohë ju sjell humor të mirë.